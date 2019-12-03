Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Charged in connection with hijacking

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged on a charge connected to a hijacking two months ago

derrycourthouse

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged on a charge connected to a hijacking two months ago.John Paul McGrath (28), of Ballycolman Estate in Strabane, faced three charges. He was charged with intent to pervert the course of justice by providing information on a hijacked vehicle on September 6. He was further charged with assisting offenders following the hijacking on the same date and providing information likely to be of use to terrorists again on the same date. McGrath who did not speak during the brief hearing except to confirm his name was released on his own bail of £750 .He must reside at the address in Ballycolman and he is not to associate with three named individuals. McGrath is also only allowed one mobile phone and must give details of the device to polic. wHe will appear again at Strabane Magistrate's Court on December 19.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

Watch Commander James Ross retires

Retiring Watch Commander Jim Ross (dark shirt in middle) pictured on the occasion of his retirement from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

Watch Commander James Ross retires

More News

Watch Commander James Ross retires

Retiring Watch Commander Jim Ross (dark shirt in middle) pictured on the occasion of his retirement from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

News

Watch Commander James Ross retires

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie