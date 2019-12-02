Suspended jail sentence for drugs offence

Contact
Derry Magistrate's Court has been told Pregablin is “a nasty drug which invariably leads to nasty things.”
The comments by District Judge Barney McElholm were made in the case involving Dean McElwee (19), of Bond's Hill in the Waterside area of Derry, who was charged with possessing the drug on September 19.
The court heard police were called to an unrelated incident and had an occasion to search McElwee and found Pregablin on him.
Defence solicitor, Shannon Doherty, said her client was engaging with various services including probation.
McElwee was given a three month sentence suspended for two years.
