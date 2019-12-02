Derry's Pink Ladies win prestigious awards ceremony

Contact
with Cathoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Cllr Peter Cleere; Tom Dowling, Chairperson, Pride of Place; Dr Christopher Moran, Chairman Co-operation Ireland and George Jones, Chairman, IPB Insurance
A Derry-based cancer support group has been honoured at the all-Ireland 2019 Pride of Place Awards held in Kilkenny.
The Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group came first in the Community Wellbeing Initiative category, edging competition from Armagh Men’s Shed.
The judges said: “This initiative totally inspired the judges where so many people gave testimonials of the support and confidence they obtained while managing the debilitating illness of cancer. Words cannot adequately describe the value of this group’s work and the impact it has on so many.
“It was a memorable visit highlighted by a fabulous choir and drama performance where the judges were immediately welcomed into the arms of a wonderful, caring and professional group of people focussed on ensuring that everybody in their area of care or need would be supported.”
Nine hundred representatives from counties across Ireland gathered in the Lyrath Estate Hotel for the awards, hosted by Kilkenny County Council.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
District Commander Superintendent Gordon McCalmont, PCSP Chair Councillor Sandra Duffy, City Centre Manager Jim Roddy and PCSP Manager Dermot Harrigan.
with Cathoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Cllr Peter Cleere; Tom Dowling, Chairperson, Pride of Place; Dr Christopher Moran, Chairman Co-operation Ireland and George Jones, Chairman, IPB Insurance
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.