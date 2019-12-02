Derry's Pink Ladies win prestigious awards ceremony

A Derry-based cancer support group has been honoured at the all-Ireland 2019 Pride of Place Awards held in Kilkenny.

The Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group came first in the Community Wellbeing Initiative category, edging competition from Armagh Men’s Shed.

The judges said: “This initiative totally inspired the judges where so many people gave testimonials of the support and confidence they obtained while managing the debilitating illness of cancer. Words cannot adequately describe the value of this group’s work and the impact it has on so many.

“It was a memorable visit highlighted by a fabulous choir and drama performance where the judges were immediately welcomed into the arms of a wonderful, caring and professional group of people focussed on ensuring that everybody in their area of care or need would be supported.”

Nine hundred representatives from counties across Ireland gathered in the Lyrath Estate Hotel for the awards, hosted by Kilkenny County Council.