Special Mass to celebrate anniversary of Sister Clare's Novena

A special Mass will take place tonight to celebrate the one year anniversary of a Novena Prayer created in memory of a young Derry nun.

Sister Clare Crockett died in April 2016 after her school in Playa Prieta, Ecuador was hit by earthquake.

The young Derry woman was just 33-years-old when she died.

In the years after her death, her order, The Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother, released a film about her life.

It also emerged Sister Clare struggled with alcohol as a teenager, before receiving her calling to become a nun.

Since this time last year, a weekly Novena dedicated to her memory has been said at the Search youth group premises in the Iona Business Park.

Local singer and compere, Micky Doherty, said the prayer hadbrought healing to many people.

"We gather every week to say the Novena and everyone who comes says they experience a great sense of peace.

"It has helped people who are struggling or dealing with things like grief, depression and anxiety.

"There have also been some small favours granted.

"It is a novena for everybody."

Mr Doherty said Sister Clare was a very special and well loved person.

"She didn't really become well known until after she died and it was then people from around the world began to talk about the things she had done for them.

"We are asking anyone who has a favour granted after saying the Novena to contact her order on sisterclare@homeofthe mother.org."

A Mass is celebrated in memory of Sister Clare on the first Sunday of every month in Termonbacca.

The Mass to celebrate the first anniversary will take place at 8.30pm tonight (Monday December 2) at the Search youth group premises in the Iona Business Park