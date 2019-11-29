Derry Death Notices - Friday 29th November 2019

Contact
Rest in Peace
McDERMOTT, James (Jamsey) - 27th November 2019 (suddenly) at his home, beloved husband of Majella loving father of Colleen, Arlene and Conor, a much loved grandfather, dear son of Phyllis and the late Heslin, brother of Marie, Martina, Lorraine and the late Philip. Funeral from his family home, 167 Lone Moor Road, tomorrow (Saturday) at 9.20am to St Mary's Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by cremation at Lakeland Crematorium, Co Cavan. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Northland Centre, c/o any family member or Sean Carr of Carr family funeral directors. Sacred Heart of Jesus, has mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock, pray for him.
MULLAN, Eilish (née Friel) - 28th November 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 9 Lismacarol Road, Drumahoe. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Pat (RIP), loving mother of Agnes, Kathleen, Mary, Patrick and Ailish, much loved grandmother to Patrick, Mary, Tom, Tiernan, Niamh, Aoife and Daniel, dear sister of Tom and sister-in-law of May. Reposing from her late residence. Funeral from there tomorrow (Saturday 30th November), leaving at 9.45am for 10.30am Requiem Mass in Saint Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to Dementia NI, c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Our Lady of Knock, pray for her.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Maeve Curley and her son Ted get into practice for the Tedathon with the help of Declan Leung and Jacqueline McGonigle.
Members of the Strategic Growth Partnership, representing business, statutory and community organisations, gathered at the Guildhall
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.