Derry Death Notices - Friday 29th November 2019

McDERMOTT, James (Jamsey) - 27th November 2019 (suddenly) at his home, beloved husband of Majella loving father of Colleen, Arlene and Conor, a much loved grandfather, dear son of Phyllis and the late Heslin, brother of Marie, Martina, Lorraine and the late Philip. Funeral from his family home, 167 Lone Moor Road, tomorrow (Saturday) at 9.20am to St Mary's Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by cremation at Lakeland Crematorium, Co Cavan. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Northland Centre, c/o any family member or Sean Carr of Carr family funeral directors. Sacred Heart of Jesus, has mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock, pray for him.

MULLAN, Eilish (née Friel) - 28th November 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 9 Lismacarol Road, Drumahoe. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Pat (RIP), loving mother of Agnes, Kathleen, Mary, Patrick and Ailish, much loved grandmother to Patrick, Mary, Tom, Tiernan, Niamh, Aoife and Daniel, dear sister of Tom and sister-in-law of May. Reposing from her late residence. Funeral from there tomorrow (Saturday 30th November), leaving at 9.45am for 10.30am Requiem Mass in Saint Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to Dementia NI, c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Our Lady of Knock, pray for her.