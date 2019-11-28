Taoiseach raises hopes for increased respite service

The Taoiseach has said it may be possible to have a seven-day respite service at Seaview House in Mountcharles after the centre reopens.

The centre, which provides respite services for children and adults with disabilities, closed last December. The respite centre has been handed over to Rehabcare but its opening has been delayed.

Independent TD for Donegal Thomas Pringle raised the issue of Seaview House in the Dáil during Leaders’ Questions on Tuesday citing frustration by families and service users of the series of delays and a resumption of five-day a week service instead of a seven-day service in January 2020.

Deputy Pringle said: “To the dismay of many families and service users in south and south west Donegal, the opening date for Seaview has been delayed time and time again with the latest date set for January 2020 despite the HSE transferring the service to Rehabcare over a year ago.'

“My question to the Taoiseach is why have delays amounted to over a year and could the reason be that the HSE has been using the transition of management to Rehabcare not to make any financial commitments to address the cost overruns within the health system?

In reply Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “HSE disability services confirmed today that respite services will commence in Seaview House in Donegal from January 13, 2020.

“We acknowledge that there was a delay in opening this new facility. I am told that was due to a requirement to undertake fire compliance and maintenance work before the house could be opened. I am told that it will open on 13 January, initially on a five-day week basis, but that could be expanded at a later point subject to the availability of staff and finance.”