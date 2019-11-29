Why more and more Derry parents are choosing Irish medium education

Contact
In Derry and the North West, there is a growing demand for Irish medium education across all age groups – from pre-school and nursery units, to primary school and post-primary school provision.
What makes Irish medium education unique is that it is fully immersive – Irish is the language of instruction and communication, and children's language skills develop very quickly through fun filled sessions focused entirely on play, songs and stories.
As children progress through the system, they develop sophisticated language skills in both Irish and English, and numerous studies confirm what every Irish medium setting sees at first hand – that choosing a bi-lingual education provides your child with a head start in life.
These studies show that bi-lingual children achieve higher levels in literacy and numeracy than their mono-lingual peers - including in English. They are better able to learn additional languages, and are more open to other cultures as a result.
Bilingual children demon- strate additional creativity, as their brain develops in a way that encourages lateral thinking, and finally, they are also more adept in social situations, as they are used to switching codes in different settings, and are more socially confident as a result.
There is the added advantage of developing fluency in an indigenous language unique to Ireland, and there are additional cultural advantages to attending Irish medium education, in terms of access to traditional music, sport, heritage and culture, as well as additional employment opportunities in the growing Irish language community across the island.
It goes without saying that Irish medium schools welcome children of all backgrounds.
On top of this, Club Óige Setanta (an Irish language youth club) provides a wide range of out of school facilities for Irish speaking children in the city both within and outside of term time.
This dovetails with Irish language summer camps for children attending Irish medium schools, as well as special activities for St Patrick's Day, Halloween, Christmas and Easter.
The club currently has 170 children enrolled, and is in the process of developing its own purpose built premises.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Maeve Curley and her son Ted get into practice for the Tedathon with the help of Declan Leung and Jacqueline McGonigle.
Members of the Strategic Growth Partnership, representing business, statutory and community organisations, gathered at the Guildhall
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.