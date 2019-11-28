Irish medium education festive fun day in Guildhall

A Christmas Fun Day will be held in the Guildhall this Sunday.

The event is sponsored by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle, in partnership with Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta and Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin.

It is deisgned to celebrate Irish medium education but is open to all families, particularly those with younger children aged one-four years old. There will be lots of activities going on including art, crafts and music. There is every chance that a very special visitor will drop in as well.

The event also serves as an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the advantages of Irish medium education and to acknowledge the Irish-medium schools in the area.

Encouraging people to attend this event, the Mayor Boyle said: “I am delighted to be able to host this event in the Guildhall highlighting the great work of all the Irish medium schools serving the council area.

"Irish medium education has been provided in the area for almost 35 years and numbers at post–primary, primary and pre-primary level are growing year on year producing new generations of young speakers of Irish as well as English who are enjoying all the benefits that come from bilingualism.

"I would encourage everyone with young families to come along and join us at the Guildhall to have a great fun afternoon and learn more about Irish medium education in the area.”

For more information on the Fun Day, contact Orla Nig Fhearraigh, Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta: onigfhearaigh@ comh- airle.orgTelephone 02890 897318

The event will take place on Sunday from 2,oopm to 4.00pm,