Derry man honoured with lifetime achievement accolade at road safety awards

A Derry man was one of Northern Ireland's road safety champions officially recognised for their contribution to helping improve safety in their communities.

The winners included individuals, organisations and special projects from across the voluntary, education, emergency service, public and business sectors.

Harry Rutherford, from Eglinton, was presented with a lifetime achievement award.

The NI Road Safety awards, now in their fifth year, are organised by Road Safe NI Charity and leading accident management specialist, CRASH Services.

A total of 15 awards were presented at an event attended by more than 100 specially invited guests at Cultra Manor, Holywood.

Pat Martin, chairperson of Road Safe NI, said “We had a fantastic response to the awards again. There is such a vibrant and committed road safety community working all over Northern Ireland. We are delighted to play our part in recognising those who go the extra mile.

“The winning entries really stood out for their efforts over a long period of time and for delivering innovative projects.

“There is so much good work going on across our schools, local communities, emergency services and businesses.

“The award winners are an inspiration to others and there is no question their efforts are saving lives on the road.

Jonathan McKeown, chief executive of CRASH Services, said: “As a business with close connections to road users we are honoured to support the NI Road Safety Awards. We congratulate everyone for their extraordinary commitment to road safety.”