Special candle-lit choral service to begin Advent season at St Columb's Cathedral

Contact
St Columb's Cathedral will mark the beginning of the season of Advent with a special candle-lit service and procession this Sunday.
The ever popular candle-lit service will commence at 7.30pm to mark the beginning of the season.
This well established and much loved service of readings, hymns and anthems on the theme of 'Darkness into Light' is extremely moving and inspirational.
The service begins with the Choir singing on the Gallery with the Cathedral in darkness and then gradually making its way to the chancel.
By the end of the service the Cathedral is fully lit.
The service marks the beginning of a season that will also see a Christmas carol celebration presented by the children of the Sunday School and young people on Sunday, December 12 at 11.00am and the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 19 at 7.30pm in the Cathedral.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Martin Kearney at the Civic Awards with 4 Mid Ulster players in the Ulster GAA Wheelchair hurlers,
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.