Special candle-lit choral service to begin Advent season at St Columb's Cathedral

St Columb's Cathedral will mark the beginning of the season of Advent with a special candle-lit service and procession this Sunday.

The ever popular candle-lit service will commence at 7.30pm to mark the beginning of the season.

This well established and much loved service of readings, hymns and anthems on the theme of 'Darkness into Light' is extremely moving and inspirational.

The service begins with the Choir singing on the Gallery with the Cathedral in darkness and then gradually making its way to the chancel.

By the end of the service the Cathedral is fully lit.

The service marks the beginning of a season that will also see a Christmas carol celebration presented by the children of the Sunday School and young people on Sunday, December 12 at 11.00am and the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 19 at 7.30pm in the Cathedral.