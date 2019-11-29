Contact

“Sleigh” that special someone this Christmas with the trip of a lifetime
American holidays are now available from City of Derry Airport thanks to Loganair’s NEW partnership with United Airlines
Do you fancy the trip of a lifetime to kick off 2020? Well, why not experience the American dream and soak up the majestic sights and sounds New York, Chicago or Washington.
It’s never been more convenient to travel to the USA with flight connections now available from your local airport – and what an amazing Christmas gift this would make for a special person in your life.
As Scottish airline, Loganair, has recently announced a new interline agreement with United Airlines, you can now travel from City of Derry Airport to top American holiday destinations via Glasgow or Manchester.
This new partnership infinitely opens up the connectivity to the world and the beauty of this method of travel is that it involves just one single booking and your baggage is taken care of from the start of your journey to your final destination.
Full information is available on the Loganair website; www.loganair.co.uk.
Loganair operate an all-inclusive fare system which allows 15 kgs hold baggage and 6 kgs hand luggage to fly for free, the provision of complimentary in-flight refreshments and frequent flyers can earn points towards a free flight of choice by signing up to the “Clan Loganair” rewards programme.
There is also exclusive discount available on child and student fares!
In addition to the new partnership with United Airlines, Loganair has an existing interline agreement in place with Emirates, offering travel from City of Derry Airport to the luxurious destinations of Dubai and Australia, also via Glasgow or Manchester.
If you fancy a short flight or a more budget-friendly break in 2020, don’t forget the convenient direct flight connections available from City of Derry Airport throughout the week.
Loganair operate services to London Southend, Manchester and Glasgow with all-inclusive fares available from just £39.99pp one way.
Ryanair also offer direct flights from City of Derry Airport to beautiful Edinburgh and fun-filled Liverpool.
Single fares are available for as little £9.99pp and are available to book via www.ryanair.com.
The benefit of flying from your local airport is the smooth, stress-free experience, cost- effective car-parking and convenient transport links.
You can start your journey in style by pre-booking into the Amelia Earhart Lounge where you can avail of complimentary drinks, snacks and television entertainment in a relaxed space whilst enjoying fantastic views of the airfield and surrounding area. Visit prebook.cityofderryairport.com to book.
“Sleigh” that special someone this Christmas with a trip of a lifetime! For more information, visit www.cityofderryairport.com.

