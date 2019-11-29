Varied Advent programme at St Eugene's Cathedral

The season of Advent begins this Sunday, 1st December, and members of the public are being urged to take some time out from the pressures of getting ready for Christmas to relax, pray and meditate on the true meaning of Advent.

St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry has a wide and varied programme.

Morning Prayer

Morning Prayer of the Church will be prayed in the Cathedral each morning at 7.45am, Monday to Friday during Advent.

Late Opening

In preparation for Christmas, the Cathedral will open late on the four Monday nights during Advent (2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd December) from 8.00pm to 10.00pm. During this time there will be an opportunity for Confession and prayer in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament.

Living Joyfully with

Hope of Eternal Life



Living Joyfully with the Hope of Eternal Life will take place on Thursday during Advent after the 10.00am Mass.

Filmed on location on the beautiful Greek holy island of Patmos, where Scripture tells us the Book of Revelation was written, this programme provides uplifting and practical insight into the joy of living now with hope in the future blessing of Eternal Life with God.

Each session includes an engaging mix of teaching, scripture, meditation and prayerful response.

Mince Pie Mondays

There's a festive treat at the start of each month as the Cathedral will hold Mince Pie Mondays on the 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd December. Go along to the Cathedral Hall after the 10.00am Mass. Contact: Emmett Mullan on 02871262894 for further information.

Christmas Card Writing

An evening of Christmas card writing will take place Wednesday 4th of December in the Cathedral Hall at 6.00pm.

Members of the public are invited to go along to write Christmas cards, have a chat, listen to some Christmas music and have a cup of tea and a bun.

Contact the parochial house on 028 71262894 to book in (Booking is essential) if you would like to attend or email emmett.mullan@btinternet.com.

Santa Sunday

Santa Sunday will take place in Cathedral Hall on Sunday 22nd December after the 11.00am. Everybody is invited to meet Santa after Mass.



Christmas Concert

A Christmas Concert will take place on Sunday 15th December at 4.00pm in the Cathedral Hall organised by St Eugene’s Folk Group in aid of the Foyle Food Bank. This all-inclusive concert will host a variety of local talent and ensures to be a really enjoyable afternoon for all the family. Contact Margarettemc.mm@gmail.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Carol Service

St Eugene’s Cathedral Carol Service will take place in the Cathedral at 4.00pm on Sunday, 22nd December led by the Cathedral Choirs. Children are invited to bring presents of new unwrapped toys and adults to donate sweets, biscuits, vouchers or cash (no other foodstuffs).

St Vincent de Paul Society will distribute the gifts.