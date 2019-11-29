Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Translink unwraps festive travel pack

Translink has announced late night services and widespread fare discounts for customers travelling on public transport during the festive season.

Translink unwraps festive travel pack

Michaela Boyle, Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council. pictured at the announcement with fRedmond McFadden (left), vice-president of Derry Chamber of Commerce, and Alan Young, Translink service

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Translink has announced late night services and widespread fare discounts for customers travelling on public transport during the festive season.
The Festive #Smartmovers travel package was  welcomed by  Derry and Strabane District Council who have backed Translink’s efforts to  encourage shoppers, partygoers and visitors to the area to use public transport with full details available online now at  www.translink.co.uk/ christmas.
  Keeping Derry moving over the festive season, passengers can enjoy one third-off day return tickets on all Ulsterbus, Goldline and NI Railways services after 9.30am (Mon-Fri) and all-day Saturday and Sunday until 29 December on train services with increased capacity to cater for extra demand.
  For those making the most of late-night shopping and festive parties, midnight services are available on the Goldline 212 service every Friday and Saturday until 21 December, with a new £11 day return ticket to Belfast on the 4.15am departure for early riser. Further discounts include a reduced Friends and Family day ticket at just £18 until 1 January;  unlimited all-day travel for just £2 on the Foyle Metro; and unlimited day travel on all Ulsterbus and Goldline services with the Bus Rambler Ticket for just £9.50.
 Announcing the package,  Alan Young of Translink  said: “With  Christmas just weeks away, this is a very busy time of year and we’ll be working hard to meet our customers’ festive travel requirements whether they’re making a journey home, shopping for gifts or catching up with family and friends. Our  widespread service enhance- ments, late night services and fantastic choice of discount tickets will hopefully help cut the cost of Christmas, support local traders and offer  hassle-free journeys over the festive season.”
  For full details visit  translink.co.uk/Christmas  and follow @Translink_NI #smartmovers. Terms and conditions apply.
Now in its third year, Translink’s “Stuff A Bus” Toy Appeal needs the public’s support to help stuff a double decker bus with more than 20,000 presents. A collection point is located at the Foyle Street Bus Station until December 17  for anyone who wishes to donate.
Purchasing just one extra gift could make a difference to a child’s life this Christmas.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

Translink unwraps festive travel pack

Michaela Boyle, Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council. pictured at the announcement with fRedmond McFadden (left), vice-president of Derry Chamber of Commerce, and Alan Young, Translink service

Translink unwraps festive travel pack

Lottery dream comes true for Derry boy (9)

Greenhaw Primary School pupil Kai Ramsey being presented with his Liverpool FC kit by principal Shaun McLaughlin. Included is Kai's teacher, Miss McGrellis. (Photo - Deirdre Heaney, nwpresspics)

Lottery dream comes true for Derry boy (9)

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie