Fine for woman who took cocaine with dead man

When police were called to investigate a deceased man a woman at the scene admitted having taken cocaine, Derry Magistrate's was told this week.

Sinead Rodgers (31), of Glenabbey Street, admitted possessing the drug on 8 November last year.

The court heard that police were called to a report of a deceased male at an address and that Rodgers was present at the address and told police the dead man and herself had consumed cocaine.

The court was told she said they had bought cocaine for £200 and during a search drug paraphernalia was found.

Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, told the court Rodgers had nothing to do with the death of the man.

He said the man and Rodgers had both taken cocaine, the man more than her,w and she could have said nothing.

But the solicitor said she was “so upset” by the death she admitted to police she had taken cocaine.

Rodgers was fined £150.