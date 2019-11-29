Open Morning at St Eugene's Primary School

St. Eugene’s Primary School will hold an Open Morning on Wednesday next, December 4 and have extended an invitation to all parents to come along and see what the school has to offer prospective pupils.

Announcing the event, new principal, Teresa Duggan, hoped parents from across the city would take time to visit the school and experience the warmth and friendly environment that St. Eugene’s offers.

“I would ask all parents interested to take time out on Wednesday next and come along to the school. “We are a Catholic school with a unique, prestigious and extended history that has been serving education for over a hundred years now. We are situated in the heart of the city and extend to within the beautiful grounds of St. Eugene’s Cathedral, a special place in which to learn and grow in God’s love.”

Ms. Duggan will give the principal’s address at 9.30am in the assembly hall followed by a tour of the school, a chance to meet the staff and pupils and witness the many positive things going on in the school.