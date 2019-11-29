Contact

New street lighting and road resurfacing scheme for Kingsfort Park

News that a new street lighting scheme is to take place in Kingsfort Park and surrounding areas, including Lisnarea Avenue and Ardnarea Crescent, has been welcomed by Sinn Fein Councillor for the area, Mickey Cooper.

Speaking after receiving confirmation of the development, Cllr Cooper said: “Following a long lobby by myself to improve the lighting in this area, I am delighted that the installation of the street lighting scheme has started in Kingsfort Park and the surrounding streets.
“The streets lights in the area are dated and not in great condition so it is long overdue that they are now being upgraded.
 “I am also pleased to announce that following an extensive lobby that I have received confirmation of resurfacing of the roads in this area in the next financial year (April ‘20 – March ’21).
 “This has been a long process and knowing that we are starting to see these improvements here for the residents is most welcome.”

