Derry man fined £200 for 'drunken slabbering' at police

A solicitor at Derry Magistrate's Court said his client was guilty of “drunken slabbering” at police.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A solicitor at Derry Magistrate's Court said his client was guilty of “drunken slabbering” at police. The comments came during the case involving Ryan Martin Tracey (29). of St Brecan's Park in the Waterside area fo the city, who admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour that occurred on August 27.
The court was told police had been tasked to St Brecan's Park and were talking to some people there when Tracey came out of a nearby house and approached police
.He started shouting and swearing at officers and persisted despite being warned to cease.
The court was told that alll of the incident was captured ona body worn camera..
Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said his client had issues both mental and physical. District Judge Barney McElholm said Tracey had “quite a few previous” for similar incidents.
Tracey was fined £200.

