Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Mayor officially opens Leafair Wellbeing Village

A new pavilion at Leafair in the Galliagh area of Derry offering office and recreational space for local community and sporting organisations and four new changing rooms for the existing 3G and grass pitches, was officially opened this week.

Mayor officially opens Leafair Wellbeing Village

Mayor Michaela Boyle with Orla McStravick, Executive Office, unveiling a plaque at the official opening of the Leafair Wellbeing Village. Included is Peter McDonald, Leafair Community Association.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A new pavilion at Leafair in the Galliagh area of Derry offering office and recreational space for local community and sporting organisations and four new changing rooms for the existing 3G and grass pitches, was officially opened this week.
The Leafair Wellbeing Village was delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Leafair Community Association with supporting funding from the Social Investment Fund(SIF).
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, performed the official opening on Tuesday when she thanked everyone involved in delivering the key community asset.
“I am delighted to officially open the new Leafair Well-Being Village which is an outstanding addition to the existing playing pitch facilities at the complex,” she said.
“I am pleased that we are continuing our commitment in the Strategic Growth Plan to build the capacity of our local sporting and recreational clubs to become more sustainable and encourage higher levels of participation and proficiency in sport and recreational activities.
“Congratulations and thanks to all the stakeholders who delivered this key community asset including the Leafair Community Association the Social Investment Fund board, local sports clubs and local residents.”
The Wellbeing Village is one of three projects supported by the Social Investment Fund under the Playing Pitch projects. , the other two are the Ryan McBride Stadium and the GAA pitch at the Corrody Road.
The Playing Pitch project was presented to and approved by Derry City and Strabane District Council as a key part of its Capital Project Plan in October 2015.
The total cost of the Leafair Wellbeing Village is approximately £1.4 million with the Social Investment Fund providing approximately of £1.2 million and Derry City and Strabane District Council contributing £200,000.
The project was delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council working with the community client Leafair Community Association.  The facility will be managed by Leafair Community Association on behalf of Council which will see Leafair Community Association manage the facility on a day to day basis.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

Translink unwraps festive travel pack

Michaela Boyle, Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council. pictured at the announcement with fRedmond McFadden (left), vice-president of Derry Chamber of Commerce, and Alan Young, Translink service

Translink unwraps festive travel pack

Lottery dream comes true for Derry boy (9)

Greenhaw Primary School pupil Kai Ramsey being presented with his Liverpool FC kit by principal Shaun McLaughlin. Included is Kai's teacher, Miss McGrellis. (Photo - Deirdre Heaney, nwpresspics)

Lottery dream comes true for Derry boy (9)

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie