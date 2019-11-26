Derry Death Notices - Tuesday 26th November 2019

GALLAGHER, Liam - 26th November 2019 at the Foyle Hospice, beloved husband of Catherine, loving father of Louise, Brian and Cathal, father-in-law of Ronnie, Wendy and Bea, much loved grandfather of Rebecca, Lauren, Robert and Luke and dear brother of Cissie, Patsy, Bridie, Maureen, Evelyn, Noel, Martin, Margaret and the late Jimmy, John, Hugo, Sally and Michael. Funeral from his home, 3 Woodbrook, on Thursday at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty. Interment afterwards in St Aengus' cemetery, Burt. Family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

MAGUIRE, Mary (nee Diver) - 26th November 2019 at Deanfield Care Home, beloved wife of the late Paddy (12 Moyglass Place, Strathfoyle), loving mother of Ann, Gerry, Paddy and the late Eileen and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home, 12 Moyglass Place, Strathfoyle on Thursday at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McCLEMENTS, Margaret Mortimer (née Ryan) - 25th November 2019 (peacefully) at Templemoyle Care Home, beloved wife of the late Thomas Alexander McClements (formerly of Lincoln Courts), loving mother of Joy and dear mother-in-law of Roderick. Funeral service will take place in W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Thursday at 1.00pm. Interment afterwards in Glendermott parish churchyard.

McLAUGHLIN, Mary (nee O'Kane) - 25th November 2019, late of 70 Main Street, Feeny, Co Derry. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of Micky and loving mother of Geraldine, Martin, Teresa, and Dominic, ear grandmother to Caelan, Caitlin, Aoife, Jessica and Dearbhla and great-grandmother to Jayden. Reposing from her late residence, funeral from there on Thursday at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Banagher. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to the Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors, Dungiven. Deeply regretted by her loving husband , daughters and sons , grandchildren and great-grandson , daughter-in-law Sheena, son-in law-Paul, aunt Sarah, uncle Barney and the entire family circle. Our Lady of Knock, pray for her.

O'DONNELL, Peggy - 26th. November 2019 (peacefully) at her home, 2 Elmwood Street, beloved daughter of the late James and Roseanne, loving sister to the late Mary, Hugh, Kathleen, Mona, Seamus, Patrick and Aileen, a dear and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews, especially Pat and husband Michael and children Maoliosa, Ciara, Michael and Kevin and great-great aunt to Nicholas, Kayla, Allayna, Abigail, Leah, Kevin and Kain. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle, Derry and abroad. Funeral leaving her home on Friday (the 29th. inst) at 10:50am to St Columba's Church, Long Tower, for Requiem Mass at 11:30am Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. House private from 11:00pm to 11:00am Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.