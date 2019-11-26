Derry royalty Roma Downey lends her support to local singer Conor McGinty

Roma Downey has shared a single by a Derry singer with her twitter followers.

The 'Touched by an Angel' star said she 'loved' the official video to Conor McGinty's new song 'Goodbye My Old Friend'.

The song is taken from Conor's debut album 'A New Dawn' and has received an astounding 290,000 views online.

And the album itself has shot to No.1 on the iTunes World Music Chart after it's release earlier this month.

It's the second time in recent weeks that he has enjoyed iTunes success after his song Moving On (No Going Back) reached number one in the World Music Singles Chart.

Conor launched the album recently at the City Hotel where it was met with a rapturous reception."I couldn't believe it," he said.There were about four or five standing ovations."

After shooting to fame on the X-Factor in 2016 Conor decided to follow his passion for Irish music.

"I couldn't really sing Irish ballads on the X-Factor," he said.

As well as a loyal Derry following he has attracted an audience amongst Irish Americans through Facebook where he has over 25,000 followers."I can tell through Facebook analytics who my fans are and it turns out 40 percent of them are Irish American women aged 35 to 70

"But there's a lot of young people interested in my music too.

"I think there is a bit of a gap in the market. You have Celtic Thunder and Celtic Woman but there's not one man doing this, like a young Tommy Flemming."

"This last couple of months it has all kicked off for me with the success of the album and my show at the Millennium Forum being announced.

"I've always wanted to do my own show in my hometown.

"I've supported The Fureys at the Millennium Forum and had a few other guest spots but to have my own show is amazing.

"It has storytelling and uses a voice from beyond, so it's quite different."

Conor's 14 track album 'A New Dawn' is available from his Facebook page Conor McGinty Music and on iTunes and Spotify at £14.99.His show will be at the Millennium Forum on March 1 and tickets are priced at £16.50 from the Millennium Forum Box Office 028 71 264455.