Michelle O'Neill leaps to the defence of MP Elisha McCallion after she is targeted by 'vile' trolls

The MP has been the target of 'vile, disgusting, misogynistic abuse'
Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has said there should be zero tolerance for online abuse against election candidates after party colleague MP Elisha McCallion has come under fire.
Michelle O’Neill said: “Those in public life are often targeted with online abuse, threats, harassment and intimidation and it is often women who are targeted most but no matter how often it occurs it should never be tolerated.
“My colleague Elisha McCallion has been the victim of such online abuse, particularly in recent days, and much of it has been vile, disgusting, misogynistic abuse.
“No one, including public representatives, should be expected to put up with this.
“Elisha has children who should not be exposed to abuse like this so publicly directed at their mother.
“No one should have to face this type of abuse and I would call on all those in public life, from across all parties to come together and to condemn it so those responsible are sent a clear message that it will not be tolerated.”
