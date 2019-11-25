Derry Death Notices (Updated) - Monday 25th November 2019

ARBUCKLE, Eileen (nee Dillon) - 24th November 2019 (peacefully) at Melmount Nursing Home, beloved wife of the late George, loving mother to Pat, Von, Eileen and the late Anne, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother to all her grandchildren including the late Dennis Cassidy, a dear and loving sister, a darling aunt to her nephews and niece and a dear mother-in-law. Funeral leaving her daughter Von's home, 9 Harding Street on Wednesday 27th November at 9.20am to St. Columba's Church, Long Tower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

BIGGER, Maurice - 23rd November 2019 (peacefully) at Antrim Care Home, beloved husband of the late Jean, formerly of 63 Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt, much loved father of Gladys, Kathleen, Stanley, Wes, Raymond, Mervyn, Selina, Valerie, Sharon, Angela, Neville, Kenneth and the late Rhonda, a dear father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather and dearest brother of Sam and Kathleen. All welcome at his daughter Angela's home, 5 Bridgend, Coagh. Funeral from Angela's home on tomorrow (Tuesday, 26th November) at 12.30pm to St. Swithin's Parish Church, Magherafelt for service at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Antrim Care Home, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

GILLESPIE, Martin - 25th November 2019, beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Michaela, Amanda, Ryan and Kerry, father-in-law of Martin, Gareth and Christy, a much loved grandfather and dear brother of William, Sheila, Catherine and Charles. Funeral from his home, 19 Glenbank Road on Wednesday at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am.

ROULSTON, William (Billy) - 24th November 2019 (peacefully) at Melmount Manor Nursing Home, Strabane (after a long battle with dementia ), much loved dad of Trevor, loving father-in-law of Diane, dearest brother of Isobel, and brother-in-law of Cecil, cherished uncle of Stephen, Cathy, Julie-Ann, Serena and Nicola. Funeral service in his son Trevor’s home, 184 Ivy Mead, Altnagelvin tomorrow (Tuesday 26th November) at 1.30pm followed by burial in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Melmount Manor Nursing Home (Patient Fund) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. He died as he lived, everyone’s friend. Peace after suffering.

SPEER, Eileen Mary (nee Moss) - 25th November 2019 (peacefully) in Foyle Hospice, beloved wife of the late Eric, devoted mother of Andrew and the late David, dear sister of Michael, Patrick and Noel. Funeral service in her late home, 11 Rockport Park, Limavady Road, on Wednesday 27th November at 2.00pm, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.