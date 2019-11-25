Derry man found not guilty of raping teenage girl in Spanish hotel

Contact
Derry Courthouse
A 35-years-old Derry man has been found not guilty of raping a teenage girl in a Spanish hotel over five years ago.
The jury of seven men and five women at Derry Crown Court acquitted Michael Cregan, of Ferguson Street, with a unanimous verdict after just 28 minutes of deliberation.
It was the first case of its kind to be held in the North involving a U.K. resident being tried for an offence which allegedly occurred outside the U.K.
The girl had alleged that the defendant had raped her as she slept, following a day's drinking, in the bedroom which they shared with two other adults.
The defendant told the jury that he twice had consensual sexual intercourse with the complainant on the night she claimed he had raped her.
Following the unanimous not guilty verdict, the trial judge, Judge Philip Babington, told the defendant he was free to go.
Members of the girl's family were visibly upset when the jury forewoman announced the not guilty verdict.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.