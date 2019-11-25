Derry man found not guilty of raping teenage girl in Spanish hotel

A 35-years-old Derry man has been found not guilty of raping a teenage girl in a Spanish hotel over five years ago.

The jury of seven men and five women at Derry Crown Court acquitted Michael Cregan, of Ferguson Street, with a unanimous verdict after just 28 minutes of deliberation.

It was the first case of its kind to be held in the North involving a U.K. resident being tried for an offence which allegedly occurred outside the U.K.

The girl had alleged that the defendant had raped her as she slept, following a day's drinking, in the bedroom which they shared with two other adults.

The defendant told the jury that he twice had consensual sexual intercourse with the complainant on the night she claimed he had raped her.

Following the unanimous not guilty verdict, the trial judge, Judge Philip Babington, told the defendant he was free to go.

Members of the girl's family were visibly upset when the jury forewoman announced the not guilty verdict.