Abbey House... a 'welcoming place' for older people

Abbey House in the Little Diamond area of Derry was a hive of activity recently as the scheme opened its doors to the public. The scheme, which is owned and managed by Apex Housing Association, provides both sheltered accommodation and housing with care for tenants aged 60 and over.

As part of the open day celebrations, a n afternoon tea was served and those in attendance also enjoyed music and storytelling from Dungiven man, George Murphy. The event was attended by tenants and their families, local social workers and those interested in living in the scheme.

Regina Hargan was one of the tenants enjoying the open day celebrations. She moved to Abbey House less than two years ago and says she’s never regretted it.

"It took me a long time to make the decision to come and live here, but I’m glad that I did it. I lived in my family home since birth so moving out was a huge change for me, but it’s definitely been a good change.

"It’s great not having to fret about maintaining a house; worrying about my oil running out or having to constantly update room after room. I’ve never had a garden and it’s lovely to look out on to the grounds here that are kept so well all year round.

Another tenant, Frances Walsh, moved from Wexford to live in Abbey House less than three years ago to be closer to her sister and nieces who all live locally.

"When my husband died I made the decision to come and live here to be closer to family. Abbey House offers me security and peace of mind that living by myself couldn’t; and the staff here are so friendly and helpful. I have made lots of friends and I get to see my family more often which is great."

Abbey House caters for both sheltered and housing with care tenants. The scheme consists of 30 self-contained one and two bedroom flats with a secure door entry system and emergency call system in each room of the flats. Set in landscaped grounds the scheme offers easy access to all local amenities and is within walking distance to the city centre.

Vivienne McGlinchey, manager of Abbey House. said: "Abbey House is a very welcoming place. We strive to maintain a homely atmosphere encouraging and helping every individual to maintain as much of their independence as possible and giving support to those experiencing difficulties. Our aim is always to provide long term placements where tenants feel respected, safe and content. This is achieved by our fantastic team of staff who work alongside tenants to ensure Abbey House becomes a real home for everyone here."

For more information on Abbey House, telephone 028 7126 2385.