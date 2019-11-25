Granted anonymity on drug supply charges

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court facing 16 counts of being concerned in the offer to supply cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy.

The man, who was granted anonymity, faces charges dating from January to October this year.

Connecting the accused to the charges, a police officer opposed bail on the grounds that the defendant could re-offend. She told the court the charges stemmed from a phone that was seized in October and information gleaned from that.

She also said when the man was arrested for breaching bai,l a “strap list” was found suggesting he was still involved in the drugs trade.

Refusing bail, District Judge Barney McElholm said the accused was caught with a “strap list” which appeared that he was still dealing drugs.

He added the accused had been given a chance and had not taken it.

Mr McElholm said the man was totally unsuitable for bail and remanded him in custody to appear next month.