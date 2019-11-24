Get yourself into a Derry Girls state of mind as O'Neills launch iconic new jersey!

Contact
O'Neills launch iconic new Derry Girls jersey
Being a Derry Girl is a state of mind and now fans of the television show can say it loud and proud with the ultimate statement T-shirt from Ireland’s leading sportswear manufacturer.
O’Neills will be holding a special event for the new ‘state of mind’ jersey at their Derry superstore in Waterloo Place today (Sunday, 24th November), between 3pm-5.30pm to coincide with the annual switching-on of the Christmas lights which attracts thousands of visitors into the heart of the Walled City.
There will be in-store entertainment and special promotions throughout the afternoon.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Derry tenor, George, Hutton, the headline act at a “Night of Celebration and Son” being held in the Ulster Hall in February
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.