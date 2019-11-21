Two Derry men jailed for daylight theft of purse from woman

Two Derry men have been jailed after they admitted stealing a purse from a woman in the city centre.

Matthew Anderson (18), of Ballymagowan Avenue in the Creggan area, Tiernan Martin (20), of O'Casey Court in the Templemore area, pleaded guilty the offence which occurred on 21 July.

Derry Magistrate's Court told the court that at around 5.00pm on the date in question, police were called by a CCTV operator who reported an altercation between two men and a female.

When they arrived they saw the two defendants pushing and shoving a woman.

The court heard Martin grabbed the purse and threw it to Anderson who made off at speed.

Martin was arrested at the scene and Anderson was located in the City Cemetery a short time later.

Martin made a “no comment” interview whileAnderson only confirmed it was him on the CCTV.

Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott for Anderson, said his client was on drugs at the time and after his arrest his mother refused him a bail address.

Mr MacDermott said since his release at the end of last month, Anderson was “drug free and has behaved himself very well.”

The solicitor said having experienced custody Anderson was “very anxious not to go back there.”

Fergal McCormick, defence counsel for Martinm said his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

He said there had been positive benefits from the period he had spent in custody.

Anderson was sentenced to four months in custody while Martin was given six months.