Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Two Derry men jailed for daylight theft of purse from woman

Police alerted to city centre incident by CCTV operator

Derry Courthouse

Derry Courthouse

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Two Derry men have been jailed after they admitted stealing a purse from a woman in the city centre.
Matthew Anderson (18), of Ballymagowan Avenue in the Creggan area, Tiernan Martin (20), of O'Casey Court in the Templemore area, pleaded guilty the offence which occurred on 21 July.
Derry Magistrate's Court told the court that at around 5.00pm on the date in question, police were called by a CCTV operator who reported an altercation between two men and a female.
When they arrived they saw the two defendants pushing and shoving a woman.
The court heard Martin grabbed the purse and threw it to Anderson who made off at speed.
Martin was arrested at the scene and Anderson was located in the City Cemetery a short time later.
Martin made a “no comment” interview whileAnderson only confirmed it was him on the CCTV.
Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott for Anderson, said his client was on drugs at the time and after his arrest his mother refused him a bail address.
Mr MacDermott said since his release at the end of last month, Anderson was “drug free and has behaved himself very well.”
The solicitor said having experienced custody Anderson was “very anxious not to go back there.”
Fergal McCormick, defence counsel for Martinm said his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.
He said there had been positive benefits from the period he had spent in custody.
Anderson was sentenced to four months in custody while Martin was given six months.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie