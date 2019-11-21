Local heroes shortlisted for super star status

Two inspirational people from Derry have been shortlisted for a prestigious community award.

The SuperValu SuperStars awards recognise those that have gone beyond the call of duty to help people and communities in need.

Launched in June, the campaign has received an incredible number of inspiring nominations from across the North.

Greg McLaughlin, from Claudy, has been recognised for his contribution to the community in organising a charity barn dance, raising over £30,000 for the Foyle Hospice and Children in Crossfire.

Greg, along with his wife Cathy and son Jude, took the decision to host a charity barn dance on their family farm as a way of bringing the local community together, supporting local charities Foyle Hospice and Children In Crossfire, with a target of £20,000.

Also shortlisted is Young SuperStar finalist Gouri Riya Chugh, from Derry city, a student of Thornhill College.

The 16 year-old has demonstrated community spirit in fostering cultural diversity, tackling racism and enhancing civic pride within the local Indian community.

Gouri has taken on a number of community projects which have celebrated cultural diversity, helped to tackle racism in the area and highlight ethnic minorities in Derry city.

By showcasing her own culture to a wide audience, she has created a strong sense of civic pride within the local Indian community and has helped create an inclusive society at a young age.

The local heroes are among more than 30 finalists from across the North shortlisted within the categories of Young SuperStar, Fundraising SuperStar, Unsung SuperStar, Community Group SuperStar and Social Enterprise SuperStar.

The dazzling finalists’ ceremony will be hosted by TV personality Pamela Ballantine at Belfast's Titanic Hotel tonight (Thursday) and the overall winner will walk away with £1,000 for themselves and a £1,000 donation to a registered charity of their choice.

Brendan Gallen, head of marketing, Musgrave NI,w said: “The intention of SuperValu SuperStars is to uncover and recognise remarkable individuals, including adults, children, community groups and people working in the social enterprise sector, who have gone beyond the call of duty.

"Once again, we have been blown away by the calibre of this year’s entries, and judging was a lengthy process. We are confident that we have selected an extremely strong group of finalists, who should all be very proud of their achievements. We are certain that all of our winners will be extremely deserving of their titles.”

Judge and host of SuperValu SuperStars, Pamela Ballantine, said: “Once again I am thrilled to be part of SuperValu SuperStars, an initiative which rewards local heroes for making contributions to communities right across Northern Ireland. It is inspiring to hear the stories of unsung heroes and the incredible work being done by children and adults that might otherwise have gone unrewarded. I look forward to meeting all of our finalists on November 21 in the Titanic Hotel, where they will be recognised for their achievements.”

For further information and a full shortlist, visit www. supervalu.co.uk