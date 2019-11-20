Fined and banned from driving

A Derry man has been fined £700 and disqualified from driving for 12 months at Derry Magistrate's Court for a series of driving offences.

Thomas Bowen (32), of Belvoir Park, admitted the offences which occurred on April 23. The court was told police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically in the vicinity of the Clooney dual car- riageway at around 2.00am. Police subsequently set up a checkpoint on the Caw roundabout and stopped a vehicle driven by Bowen. They noticed the vehicle was damaged and a breath test provided by Bowen revealed a reading of 58mgs, some 23mgs over the limit.

The court was told the reporting person had followed Bowen and was able to supply police with dashcam footage showing him being involved in a collision with a roundabout and then driving on.

Defence counsel Fergal McCormick told the court Bowen had lost his job as a result of the incident.