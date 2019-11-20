Broke curfew by attending friend's wake

Contact
A man who was late for his curfew had been attending the wake of a friend who died, Derry Magistrate's Court heard this week.
John Paul Harkin (30), of Rathmore Park in the Creggan area of the city, appeared charged with breaching his bail by being late for curfew. He is currently on bail on disorderly behaviour and criminal damage charges that were said to have occurred on June 1.
A PSNI officer told the court police were concerned about possible re-offending and added that there had been another breach of bail on Halloween night.
Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, accepted the breach but said there were unique circumstances.
He said that Harkin was attending the wake of his friend, Jonathan McCusker, who was found dead at his bail address in Belfast.
He returned home some 20 minutes after his curfew. As for Halloween, Mr Quigley said Harkin had been looking after a small child and a dog and the fireworks set the dog barking which usrt the child.
He said Harkin had gone outside to stop the dog barking and that was the breach. District Judge Barney McElholm said while there was a breach he was not going to revoke bail.He re-released him to appear again on 28 November.
