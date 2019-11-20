Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Broke curfew by attending friend's wake

A man who was late for his curfew had been attending the wake of a friend who died, Derry Magistrate's Court heard this week.

derrycourt

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A man who was late for his curfew had been attending the wake of a friend who died, Derry Magistrate's Court heard this week.
John Paul Harkin (30), of Rathmore Park in the Creggan area of the city, appeared charged with breaching his bail by being late for curfew. He is currently on bail on disorderly behaviour and criminal damage charges that were said to have occurred on June 1.
A PSNI officer told the court police were concerned about possible re-offending and added that there had been another breach of bail on Halloween night.
Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, accepted the breach but said there were unique circumstances.
He said that Harkin was attending the wake of his friend, Jonathan McCusker, who was found dead at his bail address in Belfast.
He returned home some 20 minutes after his curfew. As for Halloween, Mr Quigley said Harkin had been looking after a small child and a dog and the fireworks set the dog barking which usrt the child.
He said Harkin had gone outside to stop the dog barking and that was the breach. District Judge Barney McElholm said while there was a breach he was not going to revoke bail.He re-released him to appear again on 28 November.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie