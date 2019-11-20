Contact

'Very honest' man fined for breaking into car

A man told police he could not account for how his fingerprints came to be found on a box in a car that had been broken into.

A man told police he could not account for how his fingerprints came to be found on a box in a car that had been broken into. Vincent Gill (26), of Derrymore in the Springtown Road area of the city, admitted attempting to steal from a car on 25 February last year.
The court was told that an injured party reported to police that his car had been broken into at Deanfield in the Limavady Road area of the Waterside
.He said the glove box was lying open and items had been strewn about the vehicle. Police took fingerprints and on a Foyle Visitor Centre box the prints belonging to Gill were found.
The court was told Gill was interviewed and said he had never been in the Visitor Centre and could not give any explanation as to how his prints appeared on the box .He told police he had been “going through a bad time” during that period and would have been trying cars looking for money.
Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, said Gill was “very honest” with police and even though he could not remember the incident accepted it had been him.
He said at that period Gill had been addicted to drugs but was now drug free.
Gill was fined £200.

