Selfless Nadine sacrifices her 'Tangle Teezer' hair brush in jungle challenge

Derry's Nadine Coyle showed her big heart on last night's 'I'm a Celebrity' by sacrificing her luxury item for the good of the group.

In a special night time challenge the team from the Main Camp attempted to win little luxuries that were chosen by the celebs before they went in and covered everything from orthopedic pillows to pictures of their loved ones.

Our Nadine had opted her cult 'Tangle Teezer' hair brush to keep her glossy mane in tip top shape in the jungle.

In the almost impossible challenge, the team were given a wooden oar each to pass the luxury item to each other before depositing it in a special basket.

Nadine immediately volunteered for her parcel to be used as a 'trial run' so they could get the hang of it, effectively sacrificing her item for her jungle camp mates.

Her kind hearted actions have helped win her a legion of fans on social media.

Tam tweeted 'I used to be so obsessed me and my friends in primary school would pretend to be girls aloud my childhood heart was so happy she went into the jungle'.

Boohoo.com tweeted 'Dear ITV, thank you for gifting us with a whole month of Nadine Coyle'