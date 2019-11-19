Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Selfless Nadine sacrifices her 'Tangle Teezer' hair brush in jungle challenge

The Girls Aloud star is winning plenty of fans on 'I'm a Celebrity'

Jungle Fever – I’m a Celeb returns to the telly

Nadine Coyle is one of this year's stars of the jungle .

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Derry's Nadine Coyle showed her big heart on last night's 'I'm a Celebrity' by sacrificing her luxury item for the good of the group.
In a special night time challenge the team from the Main Camp attempted to win little luxuries that were chosen by the celebs before they went in and covered everything from orthopedic pillows to pictures of their loved ones.
Our Nadine had opted her cult 'Tangle Teezer' hair brush to keep her glossy mane in tip top shape in the jungle.
In the almost impossible challenge, the team were given a wooden oar each to pass the luxury item to each other before depositing it in a special basket.
Nadine immediately volunteered for her parcel to be used as a 'trial run' so they could get the hang of it, effectively sacrificing her item for her jungle camp mates.
Her kind hearted actions have helped win her a legion of fans on social media.
Tam tweeted 'I used to be so obsessed me and my friends in primary school would pretend to be girls aloud my childhood heart was so happy she went into the jungle'.

Boohoo.com tweeted 'Dear ITV, thank you for gifting us with a whole month of Nadine Coyle'

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie