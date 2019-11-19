Eastwood endorsed by 'Our Future, Our Choice' for the Foyle Westminster seat

The North's largest Pro-Remain Campaign Group has backed Colum Eastwood in the Westminster race.

"I am delighted and humbled to accept the endorsement of Our Future, Our Choice," said Mr Eastwood.

"Over the last couple of years, their campaigning and advocacy for young people in the North has been authentic, relentless and hopeful.

“In choosing to endorse a broad slate of candidates from across the political spectrum, they have recognised that this is an extraordinary election and it demands an extraordinary response. Knocking doors in Derry and across the North, it’s very clear that this sentiment – the desire for cooperation to stop Brexit and stop Boris Johnson - is shared by people in all of our communities. People want us to work together for the greater good."

"I thank Our Future, Our Choice for their endorsement and I look forward to campaigning with their passionate activists in Foyle in the coming weeks."