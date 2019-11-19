Eastwood endorsed by 'Our Future, Our Choice' for the Foyle Westminster seat

Contact
The North's largest Pro-Remain Campaign Group has backed Colum Eastwood in the Westminster race.
"I am delighted and humbled to accept the endorsement of Our Future, Our Choice," said Mr Eastwood.
"Over the last couple of years, their campaigning and advocacy for young people in the North has been authentic, relentless and hopeful.
“In choosing to endorse a broad slate of candidates from across the political spectrum, they have recognised that this is an extraordinary election and it demands an extraordinary response. Knocking doors in Derry and across the North, it’s very clear that this sentiment – the desire for cooperation to stop Brexit and stop Boris Johnson - is shared by people in all of our communities. People want us to work together for the greater good."
"I thank Our Future, Our Choice for their endorsement and I look forward to campaigning with their passionate activists in Foyle in the coming weeks."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Chris Bisson is helped into his Dry Suit by Portglenone Paddler’s Andy Millar for a Sea Kayaking Adventure at Ballintoy Harbour
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.