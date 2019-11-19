Cross-party delegation meet Road bosses over A6 safety concerns

A cross-party delegation last week met with road bosses over serious safety concerns surrounding major works to the A6.

Mid Ulster MLA’s Emma Sheerin, Patsy McGlone and Keith Buchanan held talks with the Department for Infrastructure's Divisional Roads Manage on the issues that have arisen at the Broagh Road area relating to the road upgrade.

Concerned parents and representatives St Malachy's GAA club previously told how they feared someone may be killed after concerns raised to contractors were not addressed.

As well as issues on lighting over a footbridge connecting one side of the Brough Road to the other, there was also people and traffic attempting to navigate a busy junction on the route.

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin, who attended the meeting alongside the party's Mid Ulster Westminster candidate Francie Molloy, said DfI officials have vowed to address the ongoing concerns.

The Assembly woman said: “We had been made aware of a number of issues, particularly traffic management, missed bin collections, and a lack of lighting at the Broagh over bridge, by disgruntled residents and members of the nearby St Malachy's Club.

“Our local councillors in the area, Donal McPeake and Ian Milne, have been communicating with those affected and Ian attended an earlier meeting with representatives from DfI Roads to emphasise the problems being experienced.

“Whilst we are obviously delighted to see a road upgrade of this scale in the area, thanks to the former Sinn Féin Infrastructure Minister, Chris Hazzard, it is regrettable that certain elements of the works have led to problems in the area.

“We again reiterated our concerns with road safety at the meeting last week, particularly the lack of lighting at this one over bridge on the new stretch of road.

“In 2019, when we are trying to encourage people to get out and about and walk when they can, it is counter-intuitive to have a footbridge that is unsafe to use after dark.”

The Sinn Fein MLA added: “Aside from worries about personal safety and the practicalities of walking up and down steps in the dark, a lack of lighting at this site would be an invitation to criminals, and given the worrying rise in night-time crimes in recent winters, this is something we wish to avoid.

“DfI Roads have listened to our views, and have committed to returning to us within a month with an update on their plans.

“Whilst we can appreciate that policy has to be adhered to, it is vital that common sense prevails, and that they act in the best interest of residents and road users alike.”