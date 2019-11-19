Derry Death Notices - Tuesday 19th November 2019

LYND, Thomas James (Tommie) - 18th November 2019 (peacefully) at his home, 58 Station Road, Maghera, dearly beloved Husband of the late Margaret, much loved father of Sharon and Janice, a dear father-in-law of Les and Jordan and a devoted granda of Becca, Jordan Thomas and Jorja. House strictly private. Funeral from his home on Thursday, 21st November, at 1.30pm to St. Lurach's Parish Church for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his sorrowing family and the entire family circle.