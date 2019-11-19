Derry Death Notices - Tuesday 19th November 2019

Contact
Rest in Peace
LYND, Thomas James (Tommie) - 18th November 2019 (peacefully) at his home, 58 Station Road, Maghera, dearly beloved Husband of the late Margaret, much loved father of Sharon and Janice, a dear father-in-law of Les and Jordan and a devoted granda of Becca, Jordan Thomas and Jorja. House strictly private. Funeral from his home on Thursday, 21st November, at 1.30pm to St. Lurach's Parish Church for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his sorrowing family and the entire family circle.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
A family in northern Sierra Leone pose with seeds they received thanks to a Trócaire Gift of Seeds and Tools
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.