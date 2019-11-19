Bookies offering varying odds on local Westminster candidates

Six candidates are to stand in both the East Derry and Mid Ulster constituencies in next month's Westminster election, with the bookies heavily favouring the current MPs to retain their seats.

Placing a bet of £100 on the DUP's Gregory Campbell to keep his seat would gain you just a £1 if he wins.

The East Derry MP has held the seat since 2001 and is a 1/100 favourite with Paddy Power for this election.

Sinn Féin's Dermot Nicholl, a councillor on Causeway Coast and Glens (CC&G) Borough Council and Cara Hunter, an SDLP councillor on Derry and Strabane Council, are both second favourite with the bookies. Both have a 66/1 chance of becoming East Derry MP, according to Paddy Power.

The bookies see CC&G councillors Chris McCaw of the Alliance Party and the UUP's Richard Holmes as having an outside chance with odds of 100/1.

Oddly, Paddy Power has also given the NI Conservatives a 100/1 chance of winning the East Derry seat, although no candidate from the party is standing in the area.

Liz St Clair-Legge who stood for the party in Mid Ulster in 2015 and 2017 has opted not to contest this election.

There is no option to bet on candidate Sean McNicholl, who is standing in East Derry for Aontù.

Campbell retained his seat in 2017 by racking up 48.1% of the vote (19,723 votes), followed by Dermot Nicholl with 26.5% of the vote (10,881 votes).

Similarly a £100 bet on Francie Molloy retaining his seat in Mid Ulster would only see you win £1 if the Sinn Fein MP won again. He has been MP for the area since 2013 and also has odds of 1/100.

Keith Buchanan will again contest the seat for the DUP.

The Mid Ulster MLA took 26.9% of the vote (12,565 votes) in 2017, compared to Molloy's 54.5% of the vote (24,455 votes). Paddy Power say that he has odds of 33/1 of winning the seat.

The SDLP's Denise Johnston, the UUP's Neil Richardson and Mel Boyle of the Alliance Party have all been given an outside chance of winning - with odds of 1/100.

There is no option to bet on the Independent candidate Connor Rafferty as yet. Rafferty - also known as Connor McZorba - from Donaghmore, Co Tyrone has not contested an election before.

He has links to the Eurosceptic Irish Freedom Party and plans to stand as a pro-life nationalist contest for the area.