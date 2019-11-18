New directors at Finan Opticians offer personalised approach to eye care

Contact
Long established Derry business Finan Opticians has announced two new directors, with a combined experience of 23 years with the company.
Optometrist Caoimhe Doherty, who qualified at the University of Manchester, has been working at Finans for 11 years.
And dispensing optician Sinead Quinn, who qualified from the ABDO College in Kent, has been there for 13 years.
Together they run an independent opticians that prides itself on its friendly approach to professional eye care.
"We guarantee a great service," explained Caoimhe.
"If anyone has any problems with their glasses we can get them in and get them sorted.
"We also have the facilities and the expertise to offer in store glazing.
"This means we can provide a quick service from the testing room to the dispensing station.
"We have loyal customers who are very supportive and that's because of the level of service we can offer."
Finan Opticians also offer a hand picked selection of frames from some of the world's top designers including Chloe, William Morris, Rayban, Oakley, Ted Baker and many more.
"The bigger, bolder styles are very popular at the minute and there a strong 1940s feel with the cats eye shape," explained Sinead.
above: Michael McBride, wearing an Oakley frame
"Round styles are very on trend but there has also been a return to lighter more classic frames."
Finan Opticians offer private eye tests for £25 and NHS, NHS 60+ and NHS children's appointments are also available.
They also offer a prescription sunglasses service with luxury brands like Rayban and Oakley.
Finan Opticians is currently offering customers the chance to buy one pair of glasses and get a second pair at half price.
The store is on the Strand Road at the junction with Queen's Quay and is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9am-5.30pm, Thursday 9am-6.30pm and Saturday 9.30am to 5pm.
