Steelstown all set to defend Primary School Road Safety Quiz title

Entries are now being sought for the regional heats of the Northern Ireland Primary School Road Safety Quiz 2020 which are being held in January and February.

NI Primary School Road Safety Quiz 2020 in Steelstown Primary School were Tony McKeown, CRASH Services, Davy Jackson of Road Safety NI Charity and Siobhan Gillen, schoolprincipal & Pupils

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The quiz, which is for P7 pupils, is organised by Road Safe NI Charity, and a total of 11 heats are being staged, with the top two teams from each qualifying for the Northern Ireland finals in March.
The event - launched at Steelstown Primary School in Derry (the defending champpions )- is once again sponsored by leading accident management firm, CRASH Services and supported by a number of partner agencies like local councils and the emergency services. 
The table quiz format covers both road safety and general knowledge. The quiz will consist of seven rounds of eight questions plus and extra round on road signs. Prizes will be given to the top three teams and everyone involved will take home a certificate. Each school can send one team of 4 pupils from Primary 7.
Davy Jackson of Road Safe NI, commented “The event has grown really well over the last two decades and last year we had a record 220+ primary schools register. It is vitality important that we educate young road users on being safe and setting a good example.
Tony McKeown from  sponsors, CRASH Services, said: “As a business with close connections to road users we are delighted to get involved and support road safety projects like this.   We have a strong partnership with Road Safe NI and they should be commended for running such an innovative event. I would encourage primary schools to take the opportunity to get involved.”
The Derry City and Strabane area heat takes place in the Guildhall on Wednesday 15  January, at 10.00am.
To obtain an entry form for your school, please email info@roadsafeni.com or you can enter online at http://www.roadsafeni.com/campaign/primary-school-road-safety-quiz/

