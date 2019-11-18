Appeal to help Children in Crossfire tackle acute child malnutrition in Ethiopia this Christmas

Children in Crossfire have launched their 2019 Christmas gift cards.

The cards highlight the life-saving work at the Therapeutic Feeding Unit for young children in a hospital supported by Children in Crossfire in Ethiopia.

Under the theme “The Care Every Child Deserves” the cards tell real life stories of children, families and communities who are benefiting from St Luke’s Hospital in Wolisso, which Children in Crossfire has been supporting for more than a decade.

“For the third year running we are delighted to be launching our Christmas gift cards at Veritas on Derry’s Shipquay Street, where they will be on sale,” said Children in Crossfire’s founder and eExecutive director, Richard Moore. He added: said: “Children in Crossfire have been supporting St Luke’s Hospital for more than a decade. Specifically, we have supported the development of a Therapeutic Feeding Unit, where around 350 children each year receive life-saving treatment for severe acute malnutrition. Over the course of our relationship with the hospital, the lives of more than 4,000 vulnerable children have been saved. We have also trained over 150 health education workers who provide medical assistance in remote villages in the Wolisso area. This year we built a deep water well at a cost of £50,000 which will guarantee safe, clean water for the hospital for many years to come. All this would not be possible without the support we receive locally.

“Each of the Christmas gift cards tells the story of St Luke’s Hospital and the children we support. One child in particular, Lomitu, who is at the heart of our Advent Appeal this year, stands out for me. Two years ago, Lomitu was admitted to St Luke’s Hospital and was so severely malnourished, she was not expected to live. Thanks to the lifesaving medical support she received at the hospital, Lomitu survived and is now at home. According to her parents she is healthy, happy and full of life.

“By purchasing one or more of our gift cards you will be helping Children in Crossfire and St Luke’s Hospital to save the lives of more children like Lomitu. For me that is a truly wonderful gift to share with your loved ones this Christmas.”

Marie Browne from Veritas said: “We are delighted to be working with Children in Crossfire again this year. The beautiful cards they have produced really do tell a story of compassion, humanity and generosity. It is very uplifting for us to know that cards we sell in our shop will help vulnerable children in Ethiopia to recover from severe ill health and go on to fulfil their potential. I have no doubt the Derry public will be very keen to support this wonderful fundraising initiative as part of their Christmas this year.”



Cards are on sale in Veritas now. They can also be purchased directly from Children in Crossfire, either by phone on 028 7127 8949 or on our website at www.childrenincrossfire.or/shop.