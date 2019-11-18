Appeal to help Children in Crossfire tackle acute child malnutrition in Ethiopia this Christmas

Contact
Children in Crossfire executive director, Richard Moore, with the team from Veritas on Derry's Shipquay Street
Children in Crossfire have launched their 2019 Christmas gift cards.
The cards highlight the life-saving work at the Therapeutic Feeding Unit for young children in a hospital supported by Children in Crossfire in Ethiopia.
Under the theme “The Care Every Child Deserves” the cards tell real life stories of children, families and communities who are benefiting from St Luke’s Hospital in Wolisso, which Children in Crossfire has been supporting for more than a decade.
“For the third year running we are delighted to be launching our Christmas gift cards at Veritas on Derry’s Shipquay Street, where they will be on sale,” said Children in Crossfire’s founder and eExecutive director, Richard Moore. He added: said: “Children in Crossfire have been supporting St Luke’s Hospital for more than a decade. Specifically, we have supported the development of a Therapeutic Feeding Unit, where around 350 children each year receive life-saving treatment for severe acute malnutrition. Over the course of our relationship with the hospital, the lives of more than 4,000 vulnerable children have been saved. We have also trained over 150 health education workers who provide medical assistance in remote villages in the Wolisso area. This year we built a deep water well at a cost of £50,000 which will guarantee safe, clean water for the hospital for many years to come. All this would not be possible without the support we receive locally.
“Each of the Christmas gift cards tells the story of St Luke’s Hospital and the children we support. One child in particular, Lomitu, who is at the heart of our Advent Appeal this year, stands out for me. Two years ago, Lomitu was admitted to St Luke’s Hospital and was so severely malnourished, she was not expected to live. Thanks to the lifesaving medical support she received at the hospital, Lomitu survived and is now at home. According to her parents she is healthy, happy and full of life.
“By purchasing one or more of our gift cards you will be helping Children in Crossfire and St Luke’s Hospital to save the lives of more children like Lomitu. For me that is a truly wonderful gift to share with your loved ones this Christmas.”
Marie Browne from Veritas said: “We are delighted to be working with Children in Crossfire again this year. The beautiful cards they have produced really do tell a story of compassion, humanity and generosity. It is very uplifting for us to know that cards we sell in our shop will help vulnerable children in Ethiopia to recover from severe ill health and go on to fulfil their potential. I have no doubt the Derry public will be very keen to support this wonderful fundraising initiative as part of their Christmas this year.”
Cards are on sale in Veritas now. They can also be purchased directly from Children in Crossfire, either by phone on 028 7127 8949 or on our website at www.childrenincrossfire.or/shop.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Finan Optician proprietors Caoimhe Doherty, optometrist with on right Sinead Quinn, dispensing optician. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
T13 100m gold medalist Jason Smyth, from Derry, is greeted by his wife Elise, at Dublin Airport on Team Ireland's return from the World Para Athletics Championships 2019, held in Dubai.
NI Primary School Road Safety Quiz 2020 in Steelstown Primary School were Tony McKeown, CRASH Services, Davy Jackson of Road Safety NI Charity and Siobhan Gillen, schoolprincipal & Pupils
Children in Crossfire executive director, Richard Moore, with the team from Veritas on Derry's Shipquay Street
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.