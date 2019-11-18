Buildings to turn blue as bid stepped up to become child friendly community

Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Western Health and Social Care Trust – leading on behalf of the Western Areas Outcomes Group - are stepping up their work with global children’s organisation Unicef to be recognised as a “Child Friendly Community”

Child Friendly Com- munities aim to create cities and communities where all children, whether they live in care, use a children’s centre, visit a leisure centre or local library have a meaningful say in and truly benefit from the local decisions, services and spaces that shape their lives.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle said: “I am pleased to see that Council is progressing its work with Unicef to help make our City and District a place where children feel safe, heard, nurtured and are given the chance to flourish. The recent formation of the North West Ministry of Youth and the forthcoming Community and Youth Discovery Day steps up the pace of the campaign which helps meet the objectives of our Inclusive Strategic Growth Plan to create neigh- bourhoods, communities and cities where children and young people are treated with dignity and have a say in the decision making process about issues that affect them.” A Youth and Adult Advisory Panel have been working on the programme since July 2019 and are playing a pivotal role in shaping the direction and ensuring that things are being delivered in the most effective way.

Steering group member and service manager for the Youth Engagement Service, Clare Maguire, said: “We’re running consu- ltation workshops to establish the state of child rights in the District to help shape our action plan.

“The consultation will be taking place within existing youth centres where young people feel safe and comfortable to share their experiences with children as young as four years old.

“I would encourage anyone working with children and young people who could take an hour out of their existing session to run the consultation to do so, it can be requested from youth@derrystrabane.com ”

From today (Monday) to Sunday next, 18 November, a range of buildings across the district will turn blue to mark the celebration.

A Child Rights exhibition can be viewed at the Verbal Arts Centre throughout Novem- ber, the (JCI) Junior Chamber of Commerce are marking the day with a motion on the UNCRC and World Children’s Day in the annual voices of the Future Debating Competition and the NW Ministry of Youth will hold their first formal meeting at Pennyburn Youth Centre.

The week will come to an end with a Unicef UK facilitated Community and Youth Discovery Day this Friday at the North West Regional College where young people and adults from across the district will bring together all the remote consultation and data which has been collected in previous months to identify themes and decide which optional badges they will focus on for the development of the three year action plan.