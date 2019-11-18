Volunteers sought for Community Tree Planting Day

Contact
Derry City and Strabane District Council are inviting volunteers to help with a Community Tree Planting Day being held at the Top of the Hill Park on Corrody Road on Saturday November 23rd from 10am to 1pm.
The event is being held to mark the start of National Tree Week and will see 1,000 sapling trees being planted as part of the Life Project - a joint initiative between Council, the Public Health Agency and the North West Regional College where a new tree is planted to mark the registration of significant life events in the Council area.
The scheme was launched last year and sees every birth, death, civil partnership and marriage registered in Council’s District Registration Offices in Derry and Strabane marked by the planting of an Oak, Birch or Rowan sapling as part of a wider regional strategy to improve air quality and the public’s mental health.
Speaking ahead of the planting day, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, encouraged local people of all ages to get involved in the event by registering their attendance online.
“The Life Tree project has been a huge success since its launch last year and is a poignant means of marking and remembering the registrations of birth, deaths, civil partnerships and marriages in our City and District.
“The tree planting event is a great way to get out into the outdoors and contribute to a project that can help improve our air quality and improve the local landscape so I would encourage people to register now and get involved.
All tools including spades and gloves will be provided on the day and helpers will be on hand on the day to give tree planting advice.
Access to the site is via Corrody Road and Hollymount Park and very limited parking is available on Corrody Road so volunteers are advised that they can also park and walk to the site via the path at Hollymount Park.
If you would like to volunteer for the tree planting day please register at derrystrabane.com/plantingday. Please register early as places are limited.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Pictured at the Unicef Child Friendly Cities Training Day are from back left: James, Orla, Matthew, Luke, Rhiannan, Magali and from front left: Matthew, Liam, Tiarnan, Bec
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.