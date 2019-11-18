Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Woman gave man 'a good hiding'

A Derry man who District Judge Barney McElholm said had been given “a good hiding” by a woman has been given a suspended jail sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Woman gave man 'a good hiding'

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Derry man who District Judge Barney McElholm said had been given “a good hiding” by a woman has been given a suspended jail sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court.
Michael McTaggart (44), of Great James Street, admitted being  disorderly and resisting police on 13 June.
The court heard police were called to a report of an assault on the defendant.
He told them his neighbour had attacked him and his face had cuts and blood coming from his nose.Police examined CCTV and it showed the woman punching McTaggart who punched her back.
It then showed the woman attacking him again kicking and hitting at him.
When police arrested the woman and went to speak to McTaggart he became aggressive and then physically resisted police.
He had to be taken to the ground and continued to struggle with police.He shouted at police that they were 'Orange b-----s' and dead men walking.Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said his client's behaviour was 'clearly unacceptable and his language was deplorable.' He said alcohol 'had plagued him throughout his life.'
McTaggart was sentenced to four months suspended for two years.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie