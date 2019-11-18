Woman gave man 'a good hiding'

A Derry man who District Judge Barney McElholm said had been given “a good hiding” by a woman has been given a suspended jail sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Michael McTaggart (44), of Great James Street, admitted being disorderly and resisting police on 13 June.

The court heard police were called to a report of an assault on the defendant.

He told them his neighbour had attacked him and his face had cuts and blood coming from his nose.Police examined CCTV and it showed the woman punching McTaggart who punched her back.

It then showed the woman attacking him again kicking and hitting at him.

When police arrested the woman and went to speak to McTaggart he became aggressive and then physically resisted police.

He had to be taken to the ground and continued to struggle with police.He shouted at police that they were 'Orange b-----s' and dead men walking.Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said his client's behaviour was 'clearly unacceptable and his language was deplorable.' He said alcohol 'had plagued him throughout his life.'

McTaggart was sentenced to four months suspended for two years.