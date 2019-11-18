No live critters for Nadine

Millions tuned in last night to view Derry singer Nadine Coyle and her fellow contestants enter the Australian jungle to take part in the reality TV show, “I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.”

There was good news for the former Girls Aloud singer before she met up with her fellow camp mates as the programme makers revealed the dreaded “Bush Tucker Trials” would not involve live insects being eaten by the contestants.

The show had previously been criticised for using live bugs. Some tasks on the ITV show have included insects being eaten alive or dumped onto contestants.

The show's producers said they had taken a look at the trials and decided that no live critters would be eaten this year.

It is understood the move had been planned for some time and last year beach worms were the only critters eaten live but this time around they've decided to implement the change “fully and permanently.”