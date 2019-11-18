Contact

Attacks on paramedics 'completely abhorrent' - Derry District Judge

Attacks on paramedics are “completely abhor- rent,” Derry District Judge Barney McElholm has said.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

His comments came in a case involving Dylan Beattie (20,) of Ard Grange in Derr,y who admitted a charge of assault that occurred on 14 April this year.
The court heard that during an incident Beattie lunged at the paramedic, causing him to stumble back.
The court was told he would have fallen except police were there to help him. Defence counse,l Eoghan Devlin, said that his client was a hard working young man.
He said the situation was very much of Beattie's own making as he was confused.
Judge McElholm said that according to reports, Beattie had been earning good money and spending the bulk of it on cocaine.
He imposed a sentence of five months suspended for three years and ordered Beattie to pay £750 in compensation to the paramedic.

