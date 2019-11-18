Attacks on paramedics 'completely abhorrent' - Derry District Judge

Contact
Attacks on paramedics are “completely abhorrent,” Derry District Judge Barney McElholm has said.
His comments came in a case involving Dylan Beattie (20,) of Ard Grange in Derr,y who admitted a charge of assault that occurred on 14 April this year.
The court heard that during an incident Beattie lunged at the paramedic, causing him to stumble back.
The court was told he would have fallen except police were there to help him. Defence counse,l Eoghan Devlin, said that his client was a hard working young man.
He said the situation was very much of Beattie's own making as he was confused.
Judge McElholm said that according to reports, Beattie had been earning good money and spending the bulk of it on cocaine.
He imposed a sentence of five months suspended for three years and ordered Beattie to pay £750 in compensation to the paramedic.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Pictured at the Unicef Child Friendly Cities Training Day are from back left: James, Orla, Matthew, Luke, Rhiannan, Magali and from front left: Matthew, Liam, Tiarnan, Bec
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.