Appeal for help to find elderly man who has gone missing

Missing - Barry Stevenson
The family of an elderly man who has gone missing have appealed for help in finding him,
Barry Stevenson, who is in his 70s, was last seen in the Apple Green filling station just outside Buncrana at 10.45pm last night.
He was driving a greyish-coloured Toyota Verso car, registration number 131 DL 233.
Anyone who thinks they saw him is asked to contact their nearest Garda or PSNI station.
