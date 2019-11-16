Fiona Doney to launch sustainable range at annual Guildhall Craft and Artisan Food Fair

Contact
Mayor Michaela Boyle gets a preview of Fiona Doney's crafts ahead of the upcoming Craft Fair. x
Guildhall Craft and Artisan Food Fair regular Fiona Doney will unveil a new range of products made from ecological materials when she exhibits at the event which returns from Friday to Sunday, 22-24 November next.
“Handmade by Fiona Doney” specialise in traditional Irish willow baskets and vintage inspired crochet items using top quality yarns and antique glass buttons and the new range of products are made from materials such as recycled cotton, hemp and eucalyptus leaves.
Hailing from Rushall Road in Derry, Fiona has always had a passion for making her own items and in more recent years she has turned that hobby into a sustainable business.
“I have always enjoyed making things and my background is in print making and photography,” she explained. “I began to work with willow while doing a traditional craft course at Limavady Technical College and crochet came later after a good friend, an expert crocheter, taught me the skills craft fairs and progressed to larger venues such as the Guildhall and Belfast Castle and I now sell my work in the Walled City Crafters.
Fiona will join over 40 of the finest crafters in Ireland in the Guildhall’s Main Hall at this year’s Craft Fair while the Whittaker Suite will host a food hall where a wide range of tasty savoury and sweet treats are on sale.“The Guildhall Craft Fair is an excellent platform to showcase my products,” she added.
“I also appreciate the opportunity to chat to people and express my love of traditional crafts and materials. I am always looking to explore new mediums, methods and skills, to help develop new product ranges. As well as the new products made from ecological items I will be selling some new willow products such as traditional willow baby rattles and bird feeders.”
The Guildhall Craft and Artisan Food Fair marks the start of a packed Council Christmas programme that includes lights switch-ons across the City and District, the Mayor’s Christmas events in Strabane and Derry and the Winterland Markets in the city centre. Full opening hours for the Fair are Friday, 22 November 5.00pm – 8.00pm, Saturday, 23 November 10.00am – 6.00pm and Sunday, 24 November from 10.00am – 7.00pm.
Left to right, Rhonda Labourn, Nursery Nurse; Pamela McGovern, Caoimhe McGovern, Rachel Burns, Sister Janet Aquitania and Rachel Magee, Staff Nurse.
