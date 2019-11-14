Suspected Derry drug dealer 'heavily involved in Dark Web,' court told

A Derry man suspected of being involved in supplying drugs is believed to be “heavily involved in the Dark Web,” a police officer told the city's Magistrate's Court today.

The man, who was granted anonymity, faces a total of 13 drug-related charges including being concerned in the supply of cocaine, cannabis, Xanax, Diazepam and another class C drug between 1 October 2017 and 12 November last.

He was remanded the man in custody to appear on 12 December.