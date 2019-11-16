Derry SDLP Councillor Sinead McLaughlin calls for road resurfacing works

Contact
SDLP Cllr Sinead McLaughlin.
The roads section of the Department for Infrastructure (Dfi) is being called on to carry out resurfacing works in and around the Trench Road area of the city.
In particular, those roads within Hollymount, Thornlea and Lisaghmore.
The call comes from Waterside SDLP Councillor Sinead McLaughlin, who said: “We have been contacted about numerous potholes around the Trench Road area with some substantial-sized ones proving particularly dangerous for motorists.
“This stretch of road has experienced heavy activity in recent years owing to nearby construction works.
"This has no doubt resulted in the current state of disrepair.
"The area needs resurfaced as a matter of urgency, especially now as we approach colder weather which will undoubtedly exacerbate this dangerous situation.
“I have written to DfI Roads to voice these concerns with a view to having repair works carried out as soon as possible.”
