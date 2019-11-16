Altnagelvin Neo Natal ICU staff thanked for supporting family's 'unbelievable journey'

The Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital has received a generous donation of £3,000 from the family of Caoimhe and Niamh McGovern.

The donation was in recognition from the girls' parents, Pamela and Sean McGovern, for the care they received after they were born prematurely.

Pamela and Sean said: “Our family has had first-hand experience of the amazing work of the neonatal teams.

“Our daughters, Niamh and Caoimhe, were born at 27 weeks. Caoimhe was born weighing 2lb 4oz and Niamh a tiny 15oz.

“Both girls were in need of lifesaving treatment and the neonatal team in the Royal Hospital, Belfast worked tirelessly to save the girls. Niamh and Caoimhe battled and survived countless infections and this was down to all of the doctors and nurses in both Belfast and Altnagelvin.

“Unfortunately, tiny was too tiny and wee Niamh lost her battle on the 24 November last year.”

Pamela and Sean added: “The support given to us throughout our journey was unbelievable from making sure we were eating to giving us a shoulder to cry on or a bed to sleep in. We will forever be grateful for the support and compassion shown towards us. After Niamh passed away Caoimhe was transferred to South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen but, un- fortunately, she got very sick again and she was then transported to Alnagelvin where they managed to save Caoimhe.

After a total of 82 days in all neonatal units, Caoimhe was finally discharged from neonatal in Altnagelvin weighing 4lb 6oz and perfect in every way. We always knew we wanted to do something to give back and to help other families going through same journey, to honour Niamh and to remember Caoimhe’s strength she showed throughout this journey so we raised money through a three peak three day challenge, we completed Slieve Donard, Mount Errigal and finally Croagh Patrick in three days.”

The family, from Omagh, will also be making a donation to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.