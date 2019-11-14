Derry woman jailed for breaking into neighbour's home

A 50-year-old Derry woman hs been jailed for breaking into her neighbour's house and stealing a number items.

Donna McDermott, of Hatmore Park, appeared at the local Magistrate's Court today where she admitted entering a neighbour's home a with intent to steal on 28 August this year

She also admitted a charge of fraud by false representation on the same date.

The court was told that the injured party, a 73-year-old woman, was out for the day and returned home to find her house had been ransacked.

Entry had been gained by breaking a window in a rear bedroom and jewellery, clothes, cigarettes, washing powder and perfume had been taken.

During police interviews, McDermott said she was looking for money for drink as she had an alcohol problem.

McDermott was jailed for six months and had a restraining order for five years imposed.